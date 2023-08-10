Van Halen Is Remastering The Sammy Hagar Era!

Van Halen has announced a new box set chronicling the band’s years with Sammy Hagar as their singer.

The Collection II – available as either a five-LP or five-CD set – will cover material from Van Halen’s four consecutive No. 1 albums: 5150 (1986), OU812 (1988), For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (1991) and Balance (1995). All of the songs have been remastered from the original master tapes by the band’s longtime engineer, Donn Landee.

It’s a notable change from the Van Halen camp, which appeared to avoid Van Hagar reissues in the past. “It seems like since Van Halen did the [David Lee] Roth reunion that they tried to really bury the Van Hagar era,” Hagar noted to UCR in 2021. “They wouldn’t remaster it, they wouldn’t allow it to be in movies. They wouldn’t allow it to be licensed for video games and commercials.”

