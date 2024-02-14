Van Morrison announces new U.S. shows

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Van Morrison has been slowly adding some shows to his schedule, and he’s just announced two new dates in the U.S.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced a two-night stand at Bimbo’s 365 club in San Francisco, happening February 25 and 26.

Tickets for the two shows go on sale Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. PT.

Morrison is on tour promoting his latest release, Accentuate The Positive, which has him covering some of his personal rock ‘n’ roll favorites.

In addition to shows in Ireland and the Netherlands, he’s also set to perform at the Sunset Cultural Center in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California, March 2 and 3 and at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California, February 28 and 29.

A complete list of dates can be found at vanmorrison.com.

