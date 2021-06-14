Van Morrison announces new US shows taking place later in 2021 and in 2022

Credit: Bradley Quinn

Van Morrison has scheduled 12 new U.S. concerts split between this fall and February 2022.

Morrison’s 2021 run of stateside shows begins with a September 25 performance in Greenwood Village, Colorado, and will be followed by five California dates, wrapping up on October 5 in San Diego.

Van the Man’s 2022 itinerary kicks off with a February 12 concert in Hollywood, Florida, and then will see him play a February 14-15 stand in Clearwater, Florida. Morrison will then head to Las Vegas for a three-night engagement, February 18-20, at The Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace.

Tickets to most of the shows will go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 18, with various presale options available before then. Visit VanMorrison.com for more information.

Van’s most recent studio effort, a double album called Latest Record Project, Volume 1, was released last month. In addition, Morrison teamed up with Eric Clapton for a new collaborative tune titled “The Rebels” that was released as a digital single last week. The song actually is a duet version of a tune called “Where Have All the Rebels Gone?” that appears on Latest Record Project.

Leading up to the 2021 U.S. shows, Morrison has a variety of U.K. and European concerts scheduled.

Here are Van’s upcoming U.S. dates:

9/25 — Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/28 — Napa, CA, Oxbow RiverStage

9/30 — Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

10/2 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

10/3 — Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl

10/5 — San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

2/12/21 — Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock

2/14 — Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckard Hall

2/15 — Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckard Hall

2/18 — Las Vegas, NV, The Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace

2/19 — Las Vegas, NV, The Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace

2/20 — Las Vegas, NV, The Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.