Van Morrison announces three-night stand in Las Vegas

courtesy of Live Nation

Van Morrison is the latest artist headed to Las Vegas. The “Moondance” singer just announced a three-night stand at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The three shows are set for September 6, 8 and 9, with tickets going on sale Friday, February 10, at 10 a.m. PT.

The new dates come as the 77-year-old Morrison is getting ready to release his new studio album, Moving On Skiffle, on March 10. In addition to the Vegas dates, he has a few European shows lined up to promote the release, including March 13, 14 and 15 at The Stables in Milton Keynes, England, and April 6 and 7 at Whitla Hall in Belfast, Ireland.

