Van Morrison, Carole King among Golden Globe nominees for Best Original Song

Van Morrison and Carole King are among the artists in the running for the Best Original Song — Motion Picture honor for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, nominees for which were announced this morning.

Morrison received his nod for “Down to Joy,” which he wrote for the movie Belfast. King is nominated for co-writing “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” from the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. Jennifer Hudson, the star of Respect, and British songwriter and producer Jamie Hartman are nominated alongside Carole for co-writing “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home).”

Other Best Original Song nominees include Beyoncé for “Be Alive,” a song she co-wrote for the movie King Richard; Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas for “No Time to Die,” from the James Bond movie of the same name; and Lin-Manuel Miranda for “Dos Oruguitas,” a song he wrote for the animated film Encanto.

The Golden Globes will be handed out January 9, 2022.

