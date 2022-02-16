Van Morrison, Counting Crows among artists added to 2022 Beale Street Music Festival lineup

Courtesy of Beale Street Music Festival

A partial list of artists who will perform at the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival was revealed in December, but now the full lineup has been announced for the event, which takes place April 29 to May 1 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Van Morrison, Counting Crows, Sarah McLachlan and Elvin Bishop are among the artists who have joined the bill. Other notable new additions to the lineup include Weezer, Stone Temple Pilots, Indigo Girls, Grace Potter, Patty Griffin, Chevelle, Spoon, and Death Cab for Cutie.

Previously announced artists set to play the festival include Lindsey Buckingham, Foo Fighters, The Smashing Pumpkins, Toad the Wet Sprocket, rap star Lil Wayne, and blues guitarist Sue Foley.

This year’s event will take place at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park, since the Memphis festival’s traditional site, Tom Lee Park, is undergoing renovations.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit MemphisinMay.org.

