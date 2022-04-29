Van Morrison debuts new song, “Dangerous,” from forthcoming studio album, ‘What’s It Gonna Take?’

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Van Morrison has debuted a third advance track from his forthcoming 43rd studio effort, What’s It Gonna Take? — a soulful, violin-driven tune titled “Dangerous.”

“Dangerous,” which is the new album’s lead track, is available now via digital formats. The song features Morrison apparently addressing the negative reaction he’s received after voicing his views criticizing the U.K.’s COVID-19 response, particularly the effect that closing music venues has had on musicians’ ability to support themselves financially.

“Somebody said I was dangerous/ I said something bad, it had to be good,” Morrison sings. “Well there must be somebody looking, seeing I’m close to it/ Maybe I’m getting close to the truth.”

What’s It Gonna Take? will be released on May 20, and can be pre-ordered now. The 15-track collection will be the eighth studio effort that the 76-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has issued in the past six years. The album will be available on CD, as a two-LP set pressed on either black vinyl or colored vinyl, as a digital download and via streaming services.

According to a press statement, the songs on What’s It Gonna Take? reflect Morrison’s “indefatigable drive to record and perform live in front of audiences.”

Prior to “Dangerous,” Morrison released the advance tracks “Pretending” and “Nervous Breakdown.”

Van currently on tour in the U.S., with his next performance is scheduled for Friday night at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee. Visit VanMorrison.com to check out his full tour itinerary.

Here’s the full track list of What’s It Gonna Take?:

“Dangerous”

“What’s It Gonna Take?”

“Fighting Back Is the New Normal”

“Fodder for the Masses”

“Can’t Go On This Way”

“Sometimes It’s Just Blah Blah Blah”

“Money from America”

“Not Seeking Approval”

“Damage and Recovery”

“Nervous Breakdown”

“Absolutely Positively the Most”

“I Ain’t No Celebrity”

“Stage Name”

“Fear and Self-Loathing in Las Vegas”

“Pretending”

