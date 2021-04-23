Van Morrison debuts new song, “Love Should Come with a Warning,” from upcoming studio album

Courtesy of BMG

Van Morrison has debuted the third advance track from his upcoming album — the aptly titled Latest Record Project: Volume 1, which will be released on May 7.

The new tune, “Love Should Come with a Warning,” is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. You also can check it out at Morrison’s official YouTube channel.

The laid-back, soulful song features Van crooning about a broken romance, accompanied by a vintage-sounding organ and call-and-response backing vocals.

As previously reported, Latest Record Project: Volume 1, Van’s 42nd studio album, is a 28-track collection that will be available as a two-CD set, a triple-vinyl package and on digital formats. If you pre-order the album, you’ll receive instant free downloads of “Love Should Come with a Warning” and the other two advance tracks: “Only a Song” and “Latest Record Project.”

To celebrate the release of the album, Morrison will be playing his first-ever virtual concert on Saturday, May 8. The show will be streamed from Peter Gabriel‘s Real World Studios in Wiltshire, U.K., via the nugs.net platform starting at 3 p.m. ET.

You can pre-order tickets now at nugs.net, with an HD stream priced at $14.99 and a stream in the higher-res 5K format costing $24.99. Morrison will be playing some of his brand-new songs, as well as a selection of classic tunes from his catalog.

Visit VanMorrison.com for more details about the upcoming album.

