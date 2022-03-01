Van Morrison, Diane Warren taking part in virtual event celebrating 2022 Best Original Song Oscar nominees

Courtesy of Songwriters Hall of Fame

Van Morrison and prolific hit songwriter Diane Warren are among the music artists and composers who will discuss their Oscar nominations for this year’s Best Original Song honor during a virtual event hosted by the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

You can tune in to watch beginning March 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The event is free to watch, though you do need to register ahead of time.

Morrison is nominated for his song “Down to Joy,” heard in the film Belfast, while Warren is being recognized for the tune “Somehow You Do,” from the movie Four Good Days.

The conversation will also include Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Dixson, who are nominated for their respective songs for the James Bond film No Time to Die, Encanto and King Richard. Disco and funk legend Nile Rodgers, who is the current chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, will moderate the discussion alongside Oscar-winning composer Paul Williams.

Incidentally, Morrison and Warren are both Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees, as are Rodgers and Williams.

For more info, visit SongHall.org.

