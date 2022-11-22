Van Morrison going home to Belfast for two Christmas shows

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Van Morrison is ready to bring some Christmas cheer to his home city. The singer is set for two very special performances in Belfast, Ireland.

The intimate “jazz club” shows, dubbed Life Ain’t No Dress Rehearsal, are set for December 4 and 5 at Belfast’s Europa Hotel. Morrison is set to perform his many hits as well as tunes from his most recent albums.

The shows are the last two Morrison has booked for 2022. He does have 2023 dates set to kick off March 13, in support of his upcoming album Moving on Skiffle, which drops March 10 in Milton Keyes, England.

