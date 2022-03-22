Van Morrison lines up new US tour dates in September and October

Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Van Morrison has just announced a new series of U.S. concerts, most of which will take place this September.

The new shows are scheduled for September 1 in Bridgeport, Connecticut; September 3 in Boston; September 4 in Lenox, Massachusetts; September 7 in Vienna, Virginia; September 8 in Philadelphia; September 10 in Forest Hills, New York; October 12 in Phoenix, Arizona; and October 15 in Saratoga, California.

Tom Jones will be opening for Van at the New York concert, while Curtis Stigers will be the support act in Philadelphia.

Tickets for most of the concerts will go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m. local time. The shows in Lenox, Massachusetts, and Vienna, Virginia, will be available starting April 1, while tickets for the California event will go on sale on April 8. Pre-sale tickets also will be available

for select dates; visit VanMorrison.com for more details.

Van also has a variety of previously announced spring U.S. shows scheduled for April and May, as well as a three-show Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace taking place on October 7, 8 and 9 that was postponed from February.

As previously reported, Morrison’s song “Down to Joy,” from the film Belfast, will be competing for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category this Sunday, March 27. The 2022 Academy Awards will air live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET.

