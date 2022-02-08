Van Morrison nominated for Best Original Song Oscar, but U2, Brian Wilson and Carole King don’t make the cut

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences/ABC

The nominations for the 2022 Oscars was announced this morning Oscar and among the nominees in the Best Original Song category is Van Morrison.

Morrison’s “Down to Joy,” from the film Belfast, will compete against “Be Alive” from King Richard, co-written by Beyoncé and singer, songwriter and producer Darius Scott, aka DIXSON; “Dos Oruguitas,” from Encanto, composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda; the title track of the James Bond film No Time to Die, co-written by Billie Eilish and and her brother and collaborator, FINNEAS; and “Somehow You Do,” from Four Good Days, written by Diane Warren.

Meanwhile, a number of noteworthy songs from 2021 films that had been shortlisted for an Oscar nod were passed over. They include U2‘s Sing 2 track “Your Song Saved My Life”; “Right Where I Belong,” from the Brian Wilson documentary Long Promised Road, which the Beach Boys legend co-wrote with My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James; and “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” which Carole King co-wrote with Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Hartman for the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

Meanwhile, the Questlove-directed Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), about the star-studded 1969 music festival in Harlem, New York, that came to be known as “Black Woodstock,” received a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category. The film features archival footage of performances by Stevie Wonder, The 5th Dimension, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Sly and the Family Stone, The Staple Singers and many others.

The 2022 Oscars will air live March 27 on ABC.

