Van Morrison postpones Florida concerts from February to April because of COVID surge

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ronnie Scotts

Van Morrison has received a lot of media attention lately for his outspoken views protesting the U.K.’s COVID-19 safety policies, which he considers overly restrictive and believes are unfairly causing great harm musicians’ livelihoods. That being said, Morrison has just postponed the four upcoming Florida concerts he had lined up in February due to COVID-related issues, and he also revealed that his three-show Las Vegas residency that’s slated to take place next month also may be rescheduled.

“With the surge in Covid cases as a result of the omicron variant in the US, we have made the very difficult decision to reschedule our upcoming dates originally planned for February to later in the year,” a message on Morrison’s Facebook page reads. “Our primary concern is the safety of our much valued audience.”

The Florida shows now are scheduled for April 20-21 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, and April 23-24 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood.

In addition, the message states, “[W]e are also working hard to reschedule Vegas shows.” The concerts, which will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, currently still appear to be confirmed for their original dates — February 18, 19 and 20.

The Facebook note adds, “All tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates…We greatly appreciate your continued support and apologize profusely for any inconvenience this has caused. We understand it’s important you have plenty of time to change long-standing plans.”

To check out Van’s full touring itinerary, visit VanMorrison.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.