Van Morrison releases "Born to Be Free," first of the three new songs protesting UK lockdown restrictions

As promised, Van Morrison released a new tune titled “Born to Be Free” today, the first of three themed songs he’s planning to debut in the coming weeks that reflect his opposition to the lockdown restrictions that the U.K. government has enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a post on Morrison’s Facebook page, proceeds from the new track “will support musicians impacted by the ongoing UK lockdown restrictions.” The song is available as a digital download and via streaming.

The melodic, upbeat tune kicks off with Van singing, “Well, the birds in the trees, know something we can’t see/ ‘Cause they know we were born to be free/ Don’t need the government cramping my style/ Give them an inch, they take a mile/ Take you in with a phony smile, wouldn’t you agree?”

Last week, Morrison posted a message online explaining that he feels the U.K. government’s actions are destroying the country’s live-music industry and have “taken away personal freedoms.”

“I’m not telling people what to do or think, the government is doing a great job of that already,” Van said in a statement. “It’s about freedom of choice, I believe people should have the right to think for themselves.”

Morrison also believes performance venues should be allowed to open at full capacity.

The message announced his plans to put out the aforementioned singles: The just-released “Born to Be Free” will be followed by “As I Walked Out” on October 9, and “No More Lockdown” on October 23.

Last month, Morrison posted another message on his website, which has since been removed, that called on musicians and others in the music industry to to join him in his quest against government restrictions. He added, “Come forward, stand up, fight the pseudo-science and speak up.”

By Matt Friedlander

