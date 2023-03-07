Van Morrison releases “Freight Train” from new album, ‘Moving on Skiffle’

Exile Productions Ltd.

Van Morrison is giving fans one more taste of his new record, Moving on Skiffle, before it’s finally released on Friday. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just shared the new track “Freight Train,” his interpretation of the American folk song written by Elizabeth Cotten in the early 20th century.

The 23-track Moving on Skiffle is being released as a two-CD set, as a two-LP vinyl package, on cassette and via digital formats. It features a variety of cover tunes reworked by Van, including the already released “Worried Man Blues,” “This Loving Light of Mine” and “Streamline Train.”

Van is set to promote the album with a series of European dates, including March 13, 14 and 15 at The Stables in Milton Keynes, England, and April 6 and 7 at Whitla Hall in Belfast, Ireland. He hits the U.S. in September with a three-night Las Vegas stand at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. A complete list of dates can be found at vanmorrison.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.