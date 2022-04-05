Van Morrison releasing 43rd studio album, ‘What’s It Gonna Take?’, in May; listen to lead track, “Pretending”

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ronnie Scotts

Van Morrison has announced plans to release his 43rd studio album, What’s It Gonna Take?, which will arrive on May 13.

The 15-track collection is a follow-up to Morrison’s 2021 double album Latest Record Project, Vol. 1, and will be the eighth studio effort the 76-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has revealed in the past six years. What’s It Gonna Take? will be issued on CD, as a two-LP set pressed on either black vinyl or colored vinyl, as a digital download and via streaming services.

According to a press statement, the songs on the new album reflect Morrison’s “indefatigable drive to record and perform live in front of audiences.”

Morrison has released an advance track from the record titled “Pretending,” which is available now via digital formats. The introspective soul tune was recorded at several studios and music venues around the U.K.

Meanwhile, Van will launch a series of 2022 spring U.S. dates with an April 20-21 stand in Clearwater, Florida. Visit VanMorrison.com to check out his full tour schedule.

Here’s the full track list of What’s It Gonna Take?:

“Dangerous”

“What’s It Gonna Take?”

“Fighting Back Is the New Normal”

“Fodder for the Masses”

“Can’t Go On This Way”

“Sometimes It’s Just Blah Blah Blah”

“Money from America”

“Not Seeking Approval”

“Damage and Recovery”

“Nervous Breakdown”

“Absolutely Positively the Most”

“I Ain’t No Celebrity”

“Stage Name”

“Fear and Self-Loathing in Las Vegas”

“Pretending”

