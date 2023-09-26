Van Morrison shares “Problems” from upcoming album, ‘Accentuate The Positive’

Exile Productions/ Virgin Music Group/Universal Music Group

Van Morrison is giving fans another preview of his upcoming album, Accentuate The Positive.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just dropped the track “Problems,” his take on a song made famous by The Everly Brothers in 1958. It’s the second song, following “Shakin’ All Over,” that Morrison has released from the record.

Just like Morrison’s last album, Moving On Skiffle, in which he reinterpreted Skiffle music, popularized in the U.K. in the 1950s, Accentuate The Positive has Morrison reimagining some of his personal rock ‘n’ roll favorites.

Accentuate The Positive, dropping November 3, is available for preorder now.

