Van Morrison to play first livestreamed concert on May 8, a day after the release of his latest record

Credit: Bradley Quinn

Van Morrison will celebrate the release of his new studio effort, Latest Record Project: Volume 1, by playing his first-ever virtual concert on Saturday, May 8, one day after the double album hits stores.

The show will be streamed from Peter Gabriel‘s Real World Studios in Wiltshire, U.K. via the nugs.net platform starting at 3 p.m. ET. You can pre-order tickets now at nugs.net, with an HD stream priced at $14.99 and a stream in the higher-res 5K format costing $24.99. Morrison will be playing some of his brand-new songs, as well as a selection of classic tunes from his catalog.

As previously reported, Latest Record Project: Volume 1, which is Van’s 42nd studio album, will be released on May 7. The 28-track collection will be available as a two-CD set, a triple-vinyl package and on digital formats. Those who pre-order the album will receive instant free downloads of two advance tracks — “Only a Song” and “Latest Record Project.”

Meanwhile, an official music video for the upbeat, R&B-flavored “Only a Song” premiered earlier this week on Morrison’s official YouTube channel. The stylized animated clip features a series of bouncing orange dots that appear in a variety of scenarios, including as musical notes, a sun rising and setting behind a mountain, oranges on trees, the pimento in an olive floating in a martini, a satellite orbiting the Earth and a nondescript figures rowing boats on a river.

Visit VanMorrison.com for more details about the upcoming album.

