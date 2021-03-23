Van Morrison's latest record is "Only a Song"

Credit: Bradley Quinn

Van Morrison has debuted the lead single and second advance track from his upcoming album, the aptly titled Latest Record Project: Volume 1, which will be released on May 7.

The new tune, “Only a Song,” is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. You also can check it out at Morrison’s official YouTube channel.

The upbeat R&B-flavored track is driven by vintage-sounding organ, and highlighted by call-and-response vocals and sax solos that appear in the middle and at the end of the tune.

As previously reported, Latest Record Project: Volume 1, which is Van’s 42nd studio album, is a 28-track collection that will be available as a two-CD set, a triple-vinyl package and on digital formats. If you pre-order the album, you’ll receive instant free downloads of “Only a Song” and the first advance track, “Latest Record Project.”

Here’s the Latest Record Project: Volume 1 full track list:

CD 1

“Latest Record Project”

“Where Have All the Rebels Gone?”

“Psychoanalysts’ Ball”

“No Good Deed Goes Unpunished”

“Tried to Do the Right Thing”

“The Long Con”

“Thank God for the Blues”

“Big Lie”

“A Few Bars Early”

“It Hurts Me Too”

“Only a Song”

“Diabolic Pressure”

“Deadbeat Saturday Night”

“Blue Funk”

CD 2

“Double Agent”

“Double Bind”

“Love Should Come with a Warning”

“Breaking the Spell”

“Up County Down”

“Duper’s Delight”

“My Time After a While”

“He’s Not the Kingpin”

“Mistaken Identity”

“Stop Bitching, Do Something”

“Western Man”

“They Own the Media”

“Why Are You on Facebook?”

“Jealousy”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.