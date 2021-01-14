Vanilla Fudge and Cactus bassist Tim Bogert dead at age 76

Tim Bogert and Carmine Appice in 2005; Bill McCay/WireImage

Original Vanilla Fudge bassist Tim Bogert, who also was a founding member of Cactus and the supergroup Beck, Bogert & Appice, died on Wednesday, January 13, after a battle with cancer at age 76.

Carmine Appice, who played drums in all three of Bogert’s aforementioned bands, paid tribute to his “true friend” in a message on his Facebook page.

“He was like a brother to me. He was my friend for over 50 years,” Appice writes. “Tim was a one of a kind bass player. He inspired many, many bass players worldwide. He was as masterful at shredding as he was holding down a groove, and Tim introduced a new level of virtuosity into rock bass playing.”

Vanilla Fudge formed in 1966 and became known for its extended, heavy-rock arrangements of songs by other artists. It scored its biggest hit in 1968 with its cover of The Supremes‘ “You Keep Me Hangin’ On,” which peaked at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

After a successful run of albums, Vanilla Fudge broke up in 1970, Bogert and Appice formed the hard-rock group Cactus, which released four albums in the early ’70s.

In 1972, Bogert and Appice joined U.K. guitar great Jeff Beck in the short-lived supergroup Beck, Bogert & Appice, which released its self-titled debut effort album and a live album in 1973 before splitting the following year.

Bogert took part in several Vanilla Fudge reunions and also played with a re-formed Cactus during the 2000s before retiring from touring in 2010.

Tim also played with variety of other groups over the years, and was part of the original lineup of Grateful Dead singer/guitarist Bob Weir‘s side project, Bobby and the Midnites.

Here are some tributes to Bogert from other artists:

Vanilla Fudge singer/keyboardist Mark Stein: “I met Tim Bogert when we were just teenagers. We both loved the same music and shared the same vision of becoming famous. In short time we walked together as Kings. I am deeply saddened by his passing. Tim Bogert wowed the world with his incredible bass playing and undoubtedly was a powerful influence on many of the great bass players that came after him. I will miss him.”

Vanilla Fudge guitarist Vince Martell: “Tim will now live in Eternity where he will rock out to heavenly rhythms…The rest of the Fudge will see you there one day.”

Jeff Beck: Sad to hear the news about Tim’s passing. We shared some good times together on stage and thankfully our mutual work will stand the test of time. His style was totally unique and was never properly recognised. Miss you man.”

KISS‘ Paul Stanley: “I first saw Vanilla Fudge on a bill with the Yardbirds with Jimmy Page. Spectacular. I’d never heard 4 people play & sing as one. Tim was mind boggling on all fronts. Also when I saw Beck, Bogert & Appice. A powerhouse.”

Blue Oyster Cult‘s Eric Bloom: “I saw the Fudge many times in that era and BB&A and BOC toured together. A great player and a great guy, Rest In Peace Tim Bogert.”

Warren Haynes: I know many of you many not be familiar with Tim Bogert, but he was an incredible bassist whose playing was deeply influential.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.