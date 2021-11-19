Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice releasing box set focusing on his star-studded ‘Guitar Zeus’ project

Deko Entertainment

Legendary drummer Carmine Appice, best known for his work with Vanilla Fudge, Cactus and Rod Stewart, is releasing a box set gathering together many recordings by his star-studded Guitar Zeus project, including several previously unheard bonus tracks.

The Guitar Zeus 25th Anniversary box set, due out December 17, is a limited-edition 39-track collection that includes all of the songs from 1995’s Camine Appice’s Guitar Zeus and 1997’s Guitar Zeus 2: Channel Mind Radio. It also features two versions of an unreleased song called “Mystified” that showcase respective solos by KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer and ex-Dream Theater keyboardist Derek Sherinian.

An impressive list of famous musicians contributed their talents to the Guitar Zeus tracks, including Brian May, Slash, Neal Schon, Elliot Easton, Richie Sambora, Vivian Campbell, Mick Mars, Edgar Winter, Leslie West, Denny Laine, Zakk Wylde, Ted Nugent, Pat Travers, Dweezil Zappa, Bruce Kulick, Steve Morse, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal and Yngwie Malmsteen.

The collection also features rough mixes of four Guitar Zeus tracks created so that guitarists can play along at home.

“I consider Guitar Zeus one of the best projects, if not the BEST project I’ve done,” Appice says. “I hope you enjoy this 25th year celebration of some of the greatest rock [guitarists] ever put together.”

Two versions of the box set can be pre-ordered now at DekoEntertainement.com and MerchBucket.com, both featuring four vinyl LPs, three CDs and a booklet containing new interviews and rare photos.

The pricier “Mega-Bundle” version of the set also comes packaged with a Guitar Zeus t-Shirt, an autographed photo of Appice, and a limited-edition Guitar Zeus necklace.

You can check out a video for the version of “Mystified” featuring Thayer at Deko Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

Here’s the box set’s full track list:

“Mothers Space” — featuring Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal

“Gonna Rain” — featuring Richie Sambora

“Mystify” — featuring Derek Sherinian*

“Nobody Knew” — featuring Brian May

“Where You Belong” — featuring Slash

“Out of Mind” — featuring Neal Schon

“This Time Around” — featuring Yngwie Malmsteen and Dug Pinnick

“Nothing” — featuring John Norum

“Doin’ Fine” — featuring Vivian Campbell

“Under the Moon and Sun” — featuring Mick Mars and Edgar Winter

“Code 19” — featuring Zakk Wylde

“Angels” — featuring Char

“Guitar Zeus, Pt. 1” — featuring Jennifer Batten

“Days Are Nights” — featuring Ted Nugent

“Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” — sung by Carmine, featuring Pat Travers

“Safe” — featuring Neal Schon

“Dead Wrong” — featuring Dweezil Zappa

“Trippin’ Again” — featuring Ty Tabor

“Even Up the Score” — featuring Ted Nugent

“Dislocated” — featuring Paul Gilbert

“Stash” — featuring Stevie Salas and John McEnroe

“Perfect Day” — featuring Warren DeMartini

“Killing Time” — featuring Ty Tabor

“So Long” — featuring Doug Aldrich

“My Own Advice” — featuring Kenji Kitajima

“Guitar Zeus, Pt. 2” — featuring Leslie West and Jennifer Batten

“Mystify” — featuring Tommy Thayer*

“Time to Set Alarms” — featuring Elliot Easton and Bob Daisley

“Where You Belong” — featuring Paul Gilbert

“Cruzin” — featuring Denny Laine

“Couldn’t Be Better” — featuring RaiZi

“Snake” — featuring Bruce Kulick

“4 Miles High” — featuring Steve Morse

“Surrender” — featuring Chris Biggiani*

“GZ Blues” — featuring Seymour Duncan and Steven Seagal

“This Time Around” (music rough track – guitar play along)**

“Days Are Nights” (music rough track – guitar play along)**

“Where You Belong” (music rough track l – guitar play along)**

“Guitar Zeus” (music rough track – guitar play along)**

* = previously unreleased

** = CD only.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.