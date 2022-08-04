Vanilla Fudge, Nektar, Pat Travers part of Sea of Tranquility Fest 2022 lineup

Courtesy of Chipster PR/VisionMerch.com

Vanilla Fudge, Nektar and Pat Travers Band are among the artists set to perform at the Sea of Tranquility Fest 2022 event, taking place October 1 at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The one-day festival is organized by the Sea of Tranquility web portal, which focuses on prog-rock, fusion and various forms of metal music.

In addition to a variety of performances, the Sea of Tranquility Fest will offer artist panels and Q&A sessions that will feature Andy Powell of Wishbone Ash, Chris Caffery of Savatage and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and others.

The event is split into afternoon and evening sessions, with most of the Q&A sessions taking place in the afternoon and the performances scheduled for the evening portion of the fest.

“We’re happy to be headlining the Sea of Tranquility Festival,” says Nektar’s Derek “Mo” Moore. “Hope you can join us for what’s sure to be a great evening!”

Tickets are available now at TicketWeb.com, priced at $60 for general admission and $75 for reserved balcony seating. Limited-edition T-shirts can also be purchased.

