Vanilla Fudge releasing remastered cover of Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll" next month

Vanilla Fudge has announced plans to release a remastered version of their previously issued cover of Led Zeppelin‘s classic 1971 song “Rock and Roll” on March 2.

The track can be pre-ordered now and will be available as a digital download and via streaming services.

Vanilla Fudge’s rendition of “Rock and Roll” adds a little soul flavor and some organ interludes to the heavy rock tune.

Last September, Vanilla Fudge released a remastered version of their cover of Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” along with announcing that the band had signed with the Golden Robot Records label.

Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice told ABC Audio last year that as part of the deal, the group was preparing to release a completely remastered edition of their 2007 Led Zeppelin tribute album Out Through the In Door, under the new title Vanilla Zeppelin. The sonically updated renditions of “Immigrant Song” and “Rock and Roll” are expected to be on the album.

Appice also revealed last year that Vanilla Fudge was preparing to release an album paying tribute to The Supremes. Of course, the band is best known for its memorable cover of The Supremes’ “You Keep Me Hangin’ On,” which reached #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1968.

