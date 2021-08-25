Vanilla Fudge to release cover of Supremes hit “Stop! In the Name of Love” next month; lines up US shows

Golden Robot Records

Vanilla Fudge had their biggest hit in 1967 with a psychedelic cover of The Supremes‘ classic “You Keep Me Hangin’ On,” and now the veteran rockers are set to release a rendition of another chart-topping smash by the legendary Motown group — “Stop! In the Name of Love.”

The band’s new version of “Stop! In the Name of Love” will be released on September 6, and will be available as a digital download and for streaming.

The track features the final recording of founding Vanilla Fudge bassist Tim Bogert, who died of cancer in January at age 76. A pre-order/pre-save link for the song includes a 30-second instrumental snippet from the tune, as well as a brief recording of Vanilla Fudge members Vince Martell, Carmine Appice and Mark Stein sharing memories of Bogert.

Meanwhile, according to a post on the band’s Facebook page, Vanilla Fudge has nine U.S. concerts lined up, spanning from a September 30 show in St. Charles, Illinois, through a November 17 date in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Doors guitarist Robby Krieger is on the bill of seven of the gigs, including a November 15-16 stand in New York City.

Here’s the full list of dates:

9/30 — St. Charles, IL, The Arcada Theater*

10/1 — Des Plaines, IL, Des Plaines Theater*

10/26 — Leesburg VA, Tally Ho Theater

10/27 — Warrendale, PA, Jergels

10/29 — Riverhead, NY, Suffolk Theater*

10/30 — Sugar Loaf, NY, Sugar Loaf PAC*

11/15 — New York, NY, Sony Hall*

11/16 — New York, NY, Sony Hall*

11/17 — Ridgefield CT, The Ridgefield Playhouse*

* = with Robby Krieger.

