Vanilla Fudge to release remixed Led Zeppelin cover this month, Supremes tribute album in 2021

Courtesy of Vanilla Fudge

Vanilla Fudge will release a remastered version of its 2007 cover of the classic Led Zeppelin tune “Immigrant Song” as a digital single and via streaming services on September 22.

According to an Instagram post, the track is being released in celebration of Vanilla Fudge signing a new label deal with Golden Robot Records. The original version of the cover appeared on the band’s 2007 Led Zeppelin tribute album Out Through the In Door.

“‘Immigrant Song’ by Led Zeppelin is one of the monster tracks of all time,” says founding Vanilla Fudge singer/keyboardist Mark Stein in a statement. “How do you top that? Well, you can’t, but we decided to just have fun with it.”

Stein adds that as he put together his band’s rendition of “Immigrant Song,” he came up with a synthesizer intro featuring a chord progression reminiscent of the old pop-jazz song “On Green Dolphin Street.”

“The guys fell into it right quick and it rocks the house,” he notes.

You can pre-order the remastered version of “Immigrant Song” now.

Vanilla Fudge also has plans to release a new studio album in 2021 called The Supreme Vanilla Fudge that will feature the group’s interpretations of songs by Motown legends The Supremes. Of course, Vanilla Fudge is bet known for its 1968 psychedelic-soul version of the Supemes hit “You Keep Me Hangin’ On,” which reached #6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The album will include contributions from founding bassist Tim Bogert, who stopped touring with Vanilla Fudge in 2010. Vanilla Fudge’s current lineup features the band’s other three original members — Stein, guitarist Vince Martel and drummer Carmine Appice — as well as bassist Pete Bremy, who replaced Bogert.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.