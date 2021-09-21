Vanilla Fudge’s Carmine Appice says playing with late bassist Tim Bogert on band’s new single was “magic”

Golden Robot Records

Earlier this month, Vanilla Fudge released a new cover of the classic 1965 Supremes hit “Stop in the Name of Love” that featured the final recording of original Fudge bassist Tim Bogert, who died of cancer in January of this year.

Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice tells ABC Audio that it was his idea to have Bogert — who had retired from the group in 2009 — record a bass part for the track, which the group had started working in in 2019.

“[When] we found out Tim was really ill…I said, ‘Let’s get Tim on this before he passes away,'” Appice recalls. “And in the January [2020], I went to L.A. and got Timmy to play on it.”

Similar to Vanilla Fudge’s 1967 hit version of The Supremes’ “You Keep Me Hangin’ On,” the group’s rendition of “Stop in the Name of Love” turns the tune into an extended, multi-part psychedelic epic.

Appice says the arrangement began with singer/keyboardist Mark Stein, with the rest of the band then pitching in ideas. Carmine notes that it was particularly special to lock in his drum parts with Bogert’s signature bass fills.

“[I]t fit like a glove,” he gushes. “It was magic.”

Along with the “Stop in the Name of Love” single, which is available now digitally and via streaming services, Vanilla Fudge released a special audio tribute to Bogert, that features the group’s surviving original members — Appice, Stein and guitarist Vince Martel — sharing recollections about Tim, soundtracked by music from the band.

Vanilla Fudge also has released a music video for “Stop in the Name of Love” that combines vintage footage and photos of the band with lava-lamp style projections that were popular at concert during the late 1960s. The clip also is dedicated to Bogert.

