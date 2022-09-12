Vanilla Fudge’s remastered Led Zeppelin covers album due out later this month

Golden Robot Records

Vanilla Fudge has announced official details about the release of Vanilla Zeppelin, a newly remastered version of the group’s 2007 Led Zeppelin covers album, Out Through the In Door.

Vanilla Zeppelin will be released September 30 as a digital download and via streaming services and is available for preorder now.

The 12-track collection features renditions of various classic Led Zeppelin songs done in the style of Vanilla Fudge, with soaring keyboards and added soul and funk influences. The Vanilla Zeppelin album also boasts a brand-new cover design.

Three of the remastered songs from the album have already been released as advance digital tracks — “Rock and Roll,” “Ramble On” and “The Immigrant Song.” You can now watch the music video for “The Immigrant Song” on Golden Robot Records’ official YouTube channel.

In other news, Vanilla Fudge has confirmed a series of eight fall U.S. shows in the Northeast, which will run from a September 30 concert in Millville, New Jersey through a November 5 performance in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Among the shows is a previously announced October 1 appearance at the prog rock-themed Sea of Tranquility Festival in Poughkeepsie, New York.

More shows will be added to band’s schedule soon. Visit VanillaFudge.com to check out the full itinerary.

Here’s the full Vanilla Zeppelin track list:

“Rock and Roll”

“Immigrant Song”

“Ramble On”

“Dancing Days”

“Black Mountain Side”

“Your Time Is Gonna Come”

“Dazed and Confused”

“Trampled Under Foot”

“Moby Dick”

“All of My Love ”

“Babe I’m Gonna Leave You ”

“Fool in the Rain ”

