Vans Presents Holiday Pack

Vans is dropping its new “Velvet Plaid Stackform Pack” just in time for the holidays.

The latest installment of the line celebrates the “Off the Wall” heritage that has defined Vans for decades with a slice of holiday cheer.

The shoe comes coated in a “Velvet Plaid Port” color and is complemented with black platform soles, and the customary Vans Sidestripe.

There is also an Authentic Stackform featuring the “Velvet Plaid Green and Blue” pattern.

The shoes will be available on the Vans official website starting Friday.

