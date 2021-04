Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Selena Gomez, More at Star-Studded Vax Live Concert! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are campaign chairs for Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World. The concert is put on by Global Citizen in an effort to give everyone access to the COVID-19 vaccine. It is hosted by Selena Gomez. Performances include Jennifer Lopez, J.Balvin and H.E.R. The event is on May 8th and will be broadcast around the world.