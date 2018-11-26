Vehicle Struck by Bullets While Traveling Down the Palmetto Expressway

Officials with Florida Highway Patrol have launched an investigation after a vehicle traveling on the Palmetto Expressway was struck by several stray bullets.

The incident occurred on the eastbound Palmetto near Northwest 27th Avenue early Monday morning.

According to witness reports, passengers in a white Porsche and those in another white vehicle exchanged gunfire while traveling down the expressway.

A third vehicle traveling along the expressway was then struck twice by stray bullets. FHP stated that one of the bullets went through the bumper and ended up in the trunk of the car while another bullet went through the vehicles back windshield.

During their investigation, police received a call about a man who was admitted into a hospital with several bullet wounds. When police arrived, they found that the man witnessed the shooting and he is now cooperating with police.

It is unclear what vehicle the man was traveling in.

This is a developing story.