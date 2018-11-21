Venus Williams Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Tennis legend Venus Williams reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit with the family of an elderly man killed in a crash last year.

Palm Beach Gardens Police initially blamed Williams for the crash, but surveillance video showed she did nothing unlawful as she crossed Northlake Boulevard on a green light.

The crash killed 78-year-old Jerome Barson of West Palm Beach, who died two weeks after the accident. Barson’s wife was also injured.

Court documents show that both Williams and the family of victim Jerome Barson both agreed to be responsible for their own attorney fees.

The other terms of agreement were not revealed in the documents. The case was dismissed by Judge James Nutt on Nov. 15.