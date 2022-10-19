Vera Bradley Has Teamed With Star Wars

The good people at Vera Bradley have teamed up with Star Wars for a new collaboration.

This collab is made of three new bags based on Darth Vader.

The collection includes a Darth Vader backpack, a tote bag, and a crossbody bag.

Many consider the bags affordable, with the cheapest being around $75 and the highest coming in at $165.

