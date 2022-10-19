The good people at Vera Bradley have teamed up with Star Wars for a new collaboration.
This collab is made of three new bags based on Darth Vader.
The collection includes a Darth Vader backpack, a tote bag, and a crossbody bag.
Many consider the bags affordable, with the cheapest being around $75 and the highest coming in at $165.
How many handbags are too many? What are the main three things always in your handbag?
Beth
By Beth |
Vera Bradley Has Teamed With Star Wars
