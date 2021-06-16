Vera Wang Debuts Prosecco

Vera Wang is proud to announce PARTY, a premium Italian prosecco made for celebrating life’s moments, big and small!

PARTY embodies the Bright, FUN and Fashion-Forward side of the globally renowned Designer and Style Icon…with the same bold spirit that transformed fashion by reimagining the bridal space, Vera Wang is now turning her creativity and passion for design toward how — and what — we celebrate.

“First and foremost, I am a Designer, but I am also an entrepreneur and brand builder. I’ve dedicated my entire life to designing how people celebrate, and not just their weddings – from what they wear to how they entertain, from their tableaus and tablescapes, to how they live at home – and now, what they drink! PARTY is a natural extension of what I already do,” says Vera Wang. “Why prosecco? CELEBRATION! When I think of romance, fun, laughter, joy, friendship, I think of prosecco, it is the wine that personifies emotion and sheer happiness.”

Vera Wang’s attention to detail has shaped every step of PARTY from grape to bottle. Designed to look chic on any table, the bottle is a sleek matte silver with “PARTY” in bold neon yellow letters exuding a modern, easy sensibility. The back of the bottle features an invitation to PARTY from Vera.

“This project involved input from my friends, family, even clients. A sort of family affair!”

To craft the prosecco Vera Wang looked to find a winemaker with both heritage and pedigree. She turned to the top winemaking region Piemonte, known for its sparkling wines, and to Araldica, producer of the best-selling Moscato in America. Led by second-generation winemaker Claudio Manera, it is one of Italy’s fastest-growing producers and most forward-thinking winemaking co-operative. Manera continues his father’s commitment to Italy’s winemaking traditions, preserving local varieties, protecting the environment and valuing the characteristics of each wine.

“At Araldica we celebrate our roots, land and people, balancing our drive for innovation with respect to tradition,” explains Manera. “Vera Wang has our same philosophy, making this collaboration organic for us. This wine speaks to her fresh perspective, taste, passion and dedication to crafting a premium prosecco.”

Retailed at $25, Vera Wang PARTY is crafted from 100% Glera grapes and boasts aromas of apple and stone fruit, citrus notes and fresh acidity on the palate, with a soft and fruity finish. This new prosecco offers a fresh perspective in the sparkling wine category with its crisp effervescence, coupled with a bold aesthetic and playful voice. Vera Wang PARTY is currently available, and consumers are encouraged to visit VeraWangParty.com for more information on the wine or where to purchase it.

As society reimagines what it looks like to gather, Vera Wang’s PARTY reimagines what it looks like to celebrate. It’s what we could all use right now – a little bit of fun, a little bit of joy, and a new way to commemorate life’s meaningful moments.

ABOUT VERA WANG: A native New Yorker who spent her career at the forefront of fashion, Vera Wang began a sweeping makeover of the bridal industry in 1990 with the opening of her flagship salon at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City. Today, the flagship continues to showcase collections known for sophistication, extraordinary detailing and a cool, modern sensibility.

In 2000, Vera Wang’s enthusiasm for couture resulted in the launch of her highly acclaimed ready-to-wear collection. The Council of Fashion Designers of America honored Vera Wang by naming her “Womenswear Designer of the Year” in 2005. Wang has been recognized with numerous awards and accolades but most notably she was awarded the prestigious Legion of Honor, an order of distinction by the Republic of France. The Vera Wang brand reflects her vision to create a lifestyle that goes beyond core bridal and ready-to-wear, and into publishing, fragrance, beauty, accessories and home. Driven by artistic, modern, luxurious design and a high level of customer service, Vera Wang’s collections hold impeccable customer appeal.