Vermont Nominates 1st Transgender Candidate for Governor in U.S

History was made on Tuesday night in Vermont. Christine Hallquist, the former chief executive of the Vermont Electric Cooperative, won the Democratic gubernatorial primary, the Associated Press projected.

Hallquist campaigned on a promise to build up renewable energy and boost the state’s rural economy by expanding broadband access.

Hallquist was one of more than 400 LGBTQ candidates running in this election cycle.

Hallquist also beat out 14 year old Ethan Sonneborn who was one of the four candidates running for Vermont Governor.

Vermont is the only state in the U.S. besides Kansas that does not have an age requirement for candidates.

The AP also has projected that incumbent Gov. Phil Scott will win the Republican gubernatorial primary to face Hallquist in November.

Hallquist voted for Scott in the last election.

