Veronica Mars Reboot Is Officially Happening

Teenage private eye Veronica Mars is making a comeback.

Hulu confirmed that they will bring the show back for 8-hour-long episodes. It will premiere in 2019.

The network also said that they will make all three previous seasons of Veronica Mars available in Summer 2019.

The show creator Rob Thomas tweeted, “I will say this: the movie was nostalgic. The Hulu limited series isn’t going to be. Hardcore So-Cal noir. One big case. Eight episodes to tell the story. This is a detective show.”

So far Kristin Bell is the only original cast member confirmed to return.

