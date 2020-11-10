Veterans & Gold Star Families Granted Lifetime Passes To National Parks

America’s national parks are celebrating Veterans Day with free lifetime passes for those who served their country. Starting tomorrow, all Veterans and Gold Star Families will be granted ‘America The Beautiful’ passes, granting free access to all national parks, such as the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and Mt. Rushmore. Interior Secretary David L. Bernhardt says the passes allow veterans to visit “the iconic and treasured lands they fought to protect”. Which national parks have you visited? What more should be done to honor our veterans?