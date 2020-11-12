VetsAid 2020 Ready To Rock

James Hetfield, Eddie Vedder, Alice Cooper, and Jon Bon Jovi are just a few of the big names taking part in a star-studded concert next month to raise money for VetsAid. This year because of coronavirus, it will be streamed online December 12. Over the past 3 years, guitar great Joe Walsh has used the rock and roll festival to raise nearly $1.5 million to help support veterans and their families. Other musicians lined up for this year’s virtual event: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Willie Nelson, and Daryl Hall.