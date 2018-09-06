Vice President To Campaign For Scott In Florida Today

Vice President Mike Pence will campaign in Florida today for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Rick Scott.

Scott is running against incumbent Senator Bill Nelson.

A new poll indicates the race for the U.S. Senate in Florida is a dead heat.

Quinnipiac University’s latest survey of likely voters shows Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson and Republican Governor Rick Scott are tied at 49% each.

Nelson leads among women, blacks and independents, while Scott leads among men, whites, and Hispanics.

The Trump factor appears to be a wash: 26% said they’re voting Republican to support the president and 25% said they’re voting Democratic because they oppose him.

Vice President Pence is scheduled to speak at a lunch and fundraiser for Scott in Orlando.

That will follow a mid-morning GOP unity rally of statewide candidates in Orlando, featuring Scott and the Republican nominee for governor, Ron DeSantis.

This evening, Pence will attend a dinner and fundraiser for Scott in The Villages.

DeSantis will be in Little Havana tonight to announce his running mate, state Representative Jeanette Nuñez, who would be the first female Cuban-American candidate for lieutenant governor in Florida history.

He and Democrat Andrew Gillum have a deadline of 5 p.m. today to submit their running-mate selections to the state elections division.

Election day is November 6th.

