Victoria Beckham Has a YouTube Channel

Victoria Beckham officially launched her own YouTube channel Sunday night. Back in November, Beckham said the channel would offer beauty tips, tutorials, and other insight into her business, and as she says the “opportunity to see the real me.” Victoria’s friend and YouTube’s fashion and beauty director Derek Blasberg hope that the channel will be a mainstay for viewers. The channel has already received 45,000 subscribers and continues to grow. Have you checked out her channel yet? How much do you watch YouTube? What makes a YouTube channel bingeworthy?