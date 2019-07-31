Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2019 Has Been Cancelled

Shanina Shaik has revealed that the Victoria Secret Fashion Show has been canceled this year.

The supermodel told Australia’s The Daily Telegraph, “It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an angel. But I’m sure in the future something will happen, which I’m pretty sure about.”

Victoria’s Secret’s parent company L Brands released a statement saying, “We have decided to re-think the traditional Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Going forward we don’t believe network television is the right fit. In 2019 and beyond, we’re focusing on developing exciting and dynamic content and a new kind of event—delivered to our customers on platforms that she’s glued to…and in ways that will push the boundaries of fashion in the global digital age.”

Do you think Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is still relevant?