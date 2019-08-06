Victoria’s Secret Hires Its First Transgender Model

Valentina Sampaio is Victoria’s Secret first transgender model.

The 22year-old Brazilian model will be leading a new campaign for VS’s Pink brand.

Sampaio posted an Instagram photo celebrating the breakthrough. She captioned it, “Never stop dreaming.”

The inclusion of Sampaio comes less than a year since Victoria’s Secret’s Chief Marketing Officer Ed Razek rubbed people the wrong way with his stance on not including transgender and curvy models in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Do you believe that this inclusion will continue in the fashion industry?