Victoria’s Secret Is Struggling

The “secret” is out. Women’s lingerie chain Victoria’s Secret is dealing with slumping profits.

Part of the problem is increased competition for the company that used to own the bra and panties space.

The company recently came under fire for comments made by the Chief Marketing Officer of the parent company for Victoria’s Secret.

Ed Razek criticized the recent VS Television show this way. “We attempted to do a television special for plus-sizes…No one had any interest in it, still don’t.” When he was asked about including transgender models he said, “I don’t think we should…the show is a fantasy.”

ThirdLove and other new lingerie lines like Knix and Savage X Fenty are said to be targeting a larger audience than a more thinly defined group that Victoria’s Secret seems to cater to.

Do you still shop at Victoria’s Secret? Have you turned elsewhere for your lingerie?