VIDEO: Coral Springs Officer Appears to Kick Handcuffed Suspect

The Coral Springs police chief is not happy with what he saw in a new video involving one of his officers.

The video, shot by a witness this week, shows a Coral Springs Police Officer kicking a man who was handcuffed at the time.

That officer and three others in the video are now on administrative leave.

The Chief, Clyde Perry, says he immediately contacted the State Attorney’s Office after watching the video.

BREAKING: Video shows Coral Springs Police Officer kicking cuffed suspect in the head @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/Ea4mYuqnrQ — Christian De La Rosa (@delarosaWPLG) December 5, 2018