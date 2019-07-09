Video For Ed Sheeran’s “Blow” Doesn’t Feature Ed Sheeran

A video for Ed Sheeran’s song Blow was released on Monday.

The song features Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton but the video features none of the men singing on the track.

The visual has an all-female band performing the rock track at the famous Viper Room night club in Los Angeles.

Blow appears on Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project album that will be released this Friday.

What is your favorite video that didn’t feature the artist in the clip?