Video for last known recorded The Doors song debuting Thursday on AXS TV

Frank Lisciandro/The Doors

A never-before-released song by The Doors has gotten the music video treatment and fans won’t have to wait too long to see it. In fact, it’s being released this week.

AXS TV will premiere the all-new music video for “Paris Blues” Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. It will then be available exclusively on their website and on the AXS TV Now Fast Channel for 24 hours.

The track is the last known unreleased tune by the legendary rockers and will be released digitally on Friday. It will also be part of The Doors’ contribution to Record Store Day Black Friday on November 25. That release, available at independent record stores, will be a limited-edition compilation of rare blues recordings, coming out on translucent blue vinyl.

Although it isn’t known exactly when “Paris Blues” was recorded, it is believed to be a product of The Doors’ sessions for either 1969’s The Soft Parade or 1971’s L.A. Woman. Keyboardist Ray Manzarek had the only copy of the song, although it was damaged by his son, Pablo, who, as a toddler, recorded over parts of it. It has now been reconstructed, with use of “creative editing.”

