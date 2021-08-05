Video for Tito Jackson’s new single, “Love One Another,” features sister Janet, Smokey Robinson & more stars

Gulf Coast Records/Hillside Global

Tito Jackson‘s new solo blues album, Under Your Spell, gets its release on Friday, and in advance of its arrival, the Jacksons member has debuted a star-studded music video for the record’s lead single, “Love One Another.”

The clip for the uplifting tune features an impressive cast of celebrities, as well as a slew of Jackson family members, including Tito’s brothers and band mates Jackie, Jermaine and Marlon, his sisters Janet and La Toya, and family matriarch Katherine Jackson.

Among the many famous music stars and other celebs appearing in the video are Smokey Robinson, Magic Johnson, Chris Tucker, Kathy Sledge, Morris Day, Deniece Williams, Brian McKnight, Deborah Cox, Kim Fields, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Lori Petty, Merrill Osmond, UB40, and Yvette Nicole Brown, as well as Tito’s Under Your Spell collaborators Bobby Rush, Kenny Neal, and Claudette King.

“Love One Another” begins with Tito’s mom addressing the camera, declaring, “Stop the violence, killing, racism and all the bad things that are happening today. We need to love one another.”

Tito shares lead vocals on the song with his brother Marlon, Neal and Rush. The track also features a harmonica solo by none other than Stevie Wonder.

“[I wanted] to send a message out to all the listeners out there to remind them that it’s important for us to love one another,” Jackson explains of the song in a YouTube Q&A. “You know, with all the protesting, Black Lives Matter, the storming of the Capitol building and seeing all the violence and brutalities, I just felt it’s a message that should be out there and accepted.”

As previously reported, Under Your Spell also includes guest appearances from George Benson, The O’Jays‘ Eddie Levert, and blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa.

