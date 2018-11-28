Video: Gender reveal causes $8.2 million wildfire

A gender reveal party near Tucson, Arizona in 2017 caused $8.2 million worth of damages after it sparked a fire that spread across 47,000 acres and needed to be tackled by 800 firefighters.

A target reading “boy” and “girl” exploded with blue smoke before flames spread. Agent Dennis Dickey admitted to accidentally starting the fire that burned 47,000 acres in the Santa Rita Mountains.

The father of the baby, border agent, Dennis Dickey plead guilty and has been ordered to pay a $220,000 in restitution.

 

