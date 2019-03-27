Video: Inmate Sucker Punches Lawyer in Broward Courtroom

A public defender standing before Broward bond judge Jackie Powell was punched and knocked to the ground by a defendant during an arraignment hearing Wednesday morning.

Broward Assistant Public Defender Julie Chase was studying papers at the podium during the morning bond session when without provocation William Green got up from his seat, walked up behind Chase and punched her in the side of the head.

Fellow inmates recoiled as Green stuck the lawyer and Judge Powell and her staff looked on in shock at the scene which played out to them via video link.

“Is Ms. Chase OK?” Powell could be heard saying on the video.

Green was quickly restrained by 3 deputies and attorney Chase was taken to Broward Health Medical Center for evaluation where she was later released without serious injury.

Green had been arrested on Tuesday on a battery charge after allegedly attacking an employee at a mental health facility.

Additional charges are expected to be filed.