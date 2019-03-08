VIDEO: Martin County Bus Aide Rips MAGA Hat off Student’s Head

The Martin County Sheriff’s office is investigating whether a bus aid did anything criminal when she ripped a MAGA hat off a 14 year old student’s head.

14 year old Gunnar Johansson, who says students were allowed to wear a hat to school if they made a donation to March of Dimes, decided to wear his Trump hat.

Gunnar 1

Gunnar says other middle school students were allowed to wear their hats during the bus ride, and he was not.

Martin County deputies are reviewing the bus surveilance video to determine if a crime was committed.

Martin County Lieutenant Ryan Grimsdale will be reviewing the video and interviewing everyone involved.

“The crux of our investigation will be the interaction directly, physically with the child and how that panned out,” Grimsdale said.

The school board does not have a policy that prevents students from wearing political attire.

The school district has not confirmed the status of the aide, but Johansson said she has not been on the school bus since the incident.