VIDEO: Naked Woman Crosses I-95 in Central Florida

Stunned drivers on Interstate 95 in Central Florida nearly crashed as a naked woman nonchalantly crossed the highway late last week.

Richard Griffin of Brevard County says shot the video Friday because he thought no one would believe his story.

“The peculiar thing was the lady was pretty calm about the whole thing, when walking across the street, even though there were vehicles going by,” said Griffin.

Video shows a red car come within a couple of feet. Then a pickup comes very close, and just after she crosses, a semi speeds by.

She is accompanied by a guy who is carrying a dog.

Griffin says the two went across all six lanes of the highway near Flagler Beach to catch that dog, which possibly had escaped from their car.

The witness says the man, woman and dog all made it back to their car safely and drove away.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it all happened so fast they had no time to respond.